Open Menu

ANF Recovers 129 Kg Drugs In Two Operations

Sumaira FH Published July 04, 2024 | 12:30 PM

ANF recovers 129 kg drugs in two operations

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Jul, 2024) Anti-Narcotics Force (ANF) while conducting two operations managed to recover 129 kg drugs, said an ANF Headquarters spokesman here on Thursday.

He informed that 5 kg ice was recovered from a parcel sent to Australia at a courier office in Islamabad.

In another operation, ANF recovered 124 kg ice from Gwadar.

Cases have been registered against the accused while further investigations are under process.

Related Topics

Islamabad Australia Drugs Gwadar From

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 4 July 2024

3 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 04 July 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 04 July 2024

4 hours ago
 IHC reserves verdict on plea against PEMRA notific ..

IHC reserves verdict on plea against PEMRA notification

13 hours ago
 Minister for Finance meets with the CEO of Standar ..

Minister for Finance meets with the CEO of Standard Chartered Bank

13 hours ago
 PTI jeopardizes state interests for political gain ..

PTI jeopardizes state interests for political gains: Pakistan Muslim League-Nawa ..

13 hours ago
 Disabled friendly T10 cricket match held at the Sh ..

Disabled friendly T10 cricket match held at the Shalimar Cricket Ground Islamaba ..

13 hours ago
Nankana Sahib hosts "Dawat Aman"conference, promot ..

Nankana Sahib hosts "Dawat Aman"conference, promoting interfaith harmony,peace

13 hours ago
 Govt ready to dialogue with all political parties: ..

Govt ready to dialogue with all political parties: Afnan Ullah

13 hours ago
 DC Murree directs for timely completion of develop ..

DC Murree directs for timely completion of development projects

13 hours ago
 All parties to be taken on board on ‘Azm-e-Istek ..

All parties to be taken on board on ‘Azm-e-Istekham’ operation: Rana Sana

13 hours ago
 2nd Int’l Moot on ‘Iran-Pakistan Academic-Cult ..

2nd Int’l Moot on ‘Iran-Pakistan Academic-Cultural Dialogue concludes

13 hours ago
 Distt admin to speed up action against dengue

Distt admin to speed up action against dengue

13 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan