ANF recovers 129 kg drugs in two operations

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Jul, 2024) Anti-Narcotics Force (ANF) while conducting two operations managed to recover 129 kg drugs, said an ANF Headquarters spokesman here on Thursday.

He informed that 5 kg ice was recovered from a parcel sent to Australia at a courier office in Islamabad.

In another operation, ANF recovered 124 kg ice from Gwadar.

Cases have been registered against the accused while further investigations are under process.