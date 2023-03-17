UrduPoint.com

ANF Recovers 13 Kg Drugs, 350 Heroin-filled Capsules; Arrests Eight

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published March 17, 2023 | 01:30 PM

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Mar, 2023 ) :Anti-Narcotics Force (ANF) recovered over 13 kg of drugs, and 350 heroin-filled capsules in six operations and arrested eight drug smugglers including two women, said an ANF Headquarters spokesman here on Friday.

He informed that in an operation at Islamabad International Airport, ANF recovered 123 heroin-filled capsules from the possession of two Jeddah-bound passengers including a woman.

In another raid at International Mail Office Rawalpindi, the Ice drug which was soaked and absorbed into curtains was recovered. The parcel weighing 8.4 kg was booked for London.

ANF in an operation near Islamabad Park Road managed to net two accused for possessing six kg charras.

They were allegedly involved in supplying drugs in posh areas of Islamabad.

In the fourth operation at Sialkot Airport, ANF and ASF recovered over 6.9 kg of liquid Ice and arrested an accused resident of Swabi.

145 heroin-filled capsules were recovered from the possession of two Bahrain-bound passengers, residents of Islamabad and Mianwali while in another operation 82 heroin-filled capsules were also recovered from the possession of a female passenger resident of Kohat.

Separate cases have been registered against the accused while further investigations are under process, he added.

