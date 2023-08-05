ANF recovers 13 kg drugs in 5 operations; arrests five

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Aug, 2023 ) :Anti-Narcotics Force (ANF), in its ongoing operations against drug traffickers, conducted five raids and recovered 13 kg drugs besides netting five accused including three women, said an ANF Headquarters spokesman here on Saturday.

He informed that in an operation, 2 kg hashish was recovered from the possession of a biker, a resident of Mardan intercepted in Ghori Town Islamabad.

In another operation, 258 grams heroin was recovered from a parcel booked at a courier office in Rawalpindi. The parcel was booked for Canada.

In the third operation, 3.9 kg hashish and 30 grams heroin was recovered from a parcel booked at a courier office at Jinnah International Airport Karachi.

Drugs concealed in a machine were being smuggled to Abbottabad (Havelian).

In another operation at Jinnah International Airport, intoxicated tablets were recovered from a passenger's bag.

The accused, a resident of Toba Tek Singh, was trying to smuggle more than 3,000 tablets to Saudi Arabia.

Three women were netted near Northern Bypass in Peshawar and six kg heroin was recovered from their possession.

The accused were trying to smuggle heroin from Peshawar to Charsada.

Separate cases have been registered against the arrested accused while further investigations are under process.