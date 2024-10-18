ANF recovers 13 kg drugs in two operations

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Oct, 2024) Anti-Narcotics Force (ANF) in its ongoing crackdown against drug dealers managed to recover 13 kg of drugs worth Rs 900,000 and arrested four accused, said an ANF Headquarters spokesman here on Friday.

He informed that in an operation, 950 grams hashish was recovered from a rickshaw intercepted near Iqbal Shaheed Toll Plaza, Attock, and an accused was arrested.

The accused confessed to selling drugs to the students of educational institutions.

He said that the force is making efforts for drug-free educational institutions.

In another operation, 12 kg hashish was recovered from a car near Motorway Toll Plaza Islamabad, and three suspects were arrested.

Cases under the Anti-Narcotics Act have been registered against the arrested accused and further investigations are under process.