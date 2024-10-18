Open Menu

ANF Recovers 13 Kg Drugs In Two Operations

Faizan Hashmi Published October 18, 2024 | 01:30 PM

ANF recovers 13 kg drugs in two operations

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Oct, 2024) Anti-Narcotics Force (ANF) in its ongoing crackdown against drug dealers managed to recover 13 kg of drugs worth Rs 900,000 and arrested four accused, said an ANF Headquarters spokesman here on Friday.

He informed that in an operation, 950 grams hashish was recovered from a rickshaw intercepted near Iqbal Shaheed Toll Plaza, Attock, and an accused was arrested.

The accused confessed to selling drugs to the students of educational institutions.

He said that the force is making efforts for drug-free educational institutions.

In another operation, 12 kg hashish was recovered from a car near Motorway Toll Plaza Islamabad, and three suspects were arrested.

Cases under the Anti-Narcotics Act have been registered against the arrested accused and further investigations are under process.

Related Topics

Islamabad Martyrs Shaheed Motorway Drugs Car Attock From

Recent Stories

PM Shehbaz writes letter to US President for Dr. A ..

PM Shehbaz writes letter to US President for Dr. Aafia Siddiqui

57 minutes ago
 Pakistan beat England in Multan Test

Pakistan beat England in Multan Test

1 hour ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 18 October 2024

4 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 18 October 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 18 October 2024

5 hours ago
 Consensus reached on constitutional amendments, sa ..

Consensus reached on constitutional amendments, says Governor Punjab Sardar Sale ..

14 hours ago
 Mendis clinches Sri Lanka series win over West Ind ..

Mendis clinches Sri Lanka series win over West Indies

14 hours ago
Relief consignment dispatched to Beirut from Karac ..

Relief consignment dispatched to Beirut from Karachi Airport

14 hours ago
 Cricket: Australia v South Africa Women's T20 Worl ..

Cricket: Australia v South Africa Women's T20 World Cup scores

14 hours ago
 Suspect killed by accomplice during police encount ..

Suspect killed by accomplice during police encounter in Hazro

14 hours ago
 Parliament supremacy to be ensured at all cost: Ad ..

Parliament supremacy to be ensured at all cost: Advisor to Prime Minister on Pol ..

14 hours ago
 Nearly half of world's 1.1 billion poor live in co ..

Nearly half of world's 1.1 billion poor live in conflict settings: UN

14 hours ago
 Govt reached on broader consensus regarding amendm ..

Govt reached on broader consensus regarding amendment: Irfan Siddiqui

14 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan