ANF Recovers 13 Kg Drugs In Two Operations
Faizan Hashmi Published October 18, 2024 | 01:30 PM
RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Oct, 2024) Anti-Narcotics Force (ANF) in its ongoing crackdown against drug dealers managed to recover 13 kg of drugs worth Rs 900,000 and arrested four accused, said an ANF Headquarters spokesman here on Friday.
He informed that in an operation, 950 grams hashish was recovered from a rickshaw intercepted near Iqbal Shaheed Toll Plaza, Attock, and an accused was arrested.
The accused confessed to selling drugs to the students of educational institutions.
He said that the force is making efforts for drug-free educational institutions.
In another operation, 12 kg hashish was recovered from a car near Motorway Toll Plaza Islamabad, and three suspects were arrested.
Cases under the Anti-Narcotics Act have been registered against the arrested accused and further investigations are under process.
Recent Stories
PM Shehbaz writes letter to US President for Dr. Aafia Siddiqui
Pakistan beat England in Multan Test
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 18 October 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 18 October 2024
Consensus reached on constitutional amendments, says Governor Punjab Sardar Sale ..
Mendis clinches Sri Lanka series win over West Indies
Relief consignment dispatched to Beirut from Karachi Airport
Cricket: Australia v South Africa Women's T20 World Cup scores
Suspect killed by accomplice during police encounter in Hazro
Parliament supremacy to be ensured at all cost: Advisor to Prime Minister on Pol ..
Nearly half of world's 1.1 billion poor live in conflict settings: UN
Govt reached on broader consensus regarding amendment: Irfan Siddiqui
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Education key to country's future: Dr. Musadik2 minutes ago
-
Police bust dacoit gang; arrest two2 minutes ago
-
Crackdown launched on quacks in S.Waziristan Lower12 minutes ago
-
Fake lawyer arrested for fraud, theft in Chichawatani21 minutes ago
-
Dera police arrest six accused, recover ammunition22 minutes ago
-
Tailor electrocuted22 minutes ago
-
Health sector-related issues to be resolved in S.Waziristan: Advisor41 minutes ago
-
15 criminals held42 minutes ago
-
Seven water thieves held42 minutes ago
-
PM Shehbaz writes letter to US President for Dr. Aafia Siddiqui57 minutes ago
-
Two booked on dengue larvae1 hour ago
-
STP Chairman postpones protest on Sharjeel Memon’s appeal1 hour ago