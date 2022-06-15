ANF recovers 1.3 kg heroin

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Jun, 2022 ) :Anti-Narcotics Force (ANF) in an operation conducted at a private courier company on Wednesday recovered 1.3 kg heroin.

According to an ANF Headquarters spokesman, ANF Rawalpindi and ANF Intelligence on a tip-off conducted a raid at a private courier company in Aabpara market, Islamabad and recovered 1.

3 kg heroin which was concealed in 23 waistcoats, booked by Nadeem Mustafa resident of Hafizabad.

The waistcoats were booked for Tanveer Nawaz at Britain address.

A case has been registered against the accused while further investigation is under process.