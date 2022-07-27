ANF recovers 130 kg narcotics; arrests two accused

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Jul, 2022 ) :Anti-Narcotics Force (ANF) on Wednesday conducted two operations and managed to recover over 130 kg narcotics besides netting two accused.

According to an ANF Headquarters spokesman, ANF Islamabad and ANF Intelligence in a joint operation managed to recover 93.600 kg charras and 37.200 kg opium, concealed in secret cavities of a car.

ANF also arrested an accused namely Shafqat Ali Shah.

In another operation conducted at Islamabad International Airport, ANF recovered 67 heroin-filled capsules from the possession of a passenger namely Muhammad Asif, going to Bahrain through flight no. GF-771.

Separate cases have been registered against both the accused while further investigations were underway.

The accomplices of the accused would also be sent behind the bars, the spokesman added.