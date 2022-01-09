UrduPoint.com

ANF Recovers 13,030 Ecstasy Pills; Arrests Two

Muhammad Irfan Published January 09, 2022 | 09:20 PM

ANF recovers 13,030 ecstasy pills; arrests two

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Jan, 2022 ) :Anti-Narcotics Force (ANF) Rawalpindi and ANF Intelligence in a joint operation conducted on Sunday at the entrance gate of Islamabad International Airport and recovered 13,030 ecstasy pills from a Toyota Corolla car.

According to an ANF spokesman, the total weight of the recovered tablets is 3.4 kg.

Five members of an international drug trafficking ring namely Nisar Ahmed, Imran ul Haq, Noor Zaman, Adil Shehzad and Habib ur Rehman were also arrested during the operation.

The arrested accused were involved in drug trafficking to Gulf countries.

An arrested accused Adil Shehzad is an employee of Airport Security Force while Nisar Ahmed is a former employee, he informed.

The arrested accused Adil Shehzad and Nisar Ahmed were with the accused as facilitators, he added.

He informed that the other suspects wanted to smuggle the pills by flight number SV-727 to Jeddah, Saudi Arabia.

The arrested accused were shifted to ANF police station while further investigation is underway.

Related Topics

Islamabad Police Station Jeddah Car Rawalpindi Saudi Arabia Sunday From Toyota Weight Airport Employment

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 9 January 2022

12 hours ago
 Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 9th January 2022

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 9th January 2022

13 hours ago
 US Not Planning to Discuss With Russia Reducing US ..

US Not Planning to Discuss With Russia Reducing US Presence in Europe - White Ho ..

21 hours ago
 US Thinks Progress on Missiles Placement in Ukrain ..

US Thinks Progress on Missiles Placement in Ukraine Possible at Geneva Talks - W ..

21 hours ago
 7 arrested over aerial firing

7 arrested over aerial firing

21 hours ago
 NA Speaker condoles with Sadiq Sanjrani over death ..

NA Speaker condoles with Sadiq Sanjrani over death of brother

21 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.