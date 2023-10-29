ANF recovers 137 kg drugs in six operations; arrested three

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Oct, 2023) Anti-Narcotics Force (ANF) while conducting six operations managed to recover over 137 kg of drugs and arrested three accused including a woman, said an ANF Headquarters spokesman.

He informed that 3.6 kg hashish was recovered from the possession of an accused, a resident of Karachi arrested in Dera Ghazi Khan. The accused was trying to smuggle drugs from Quetta to Punjab.

A woman resident of Okara who was going to Doha by flight number QR-621 from Allama Iqbal Airport was arrested. 59 heroin and Ice filled capsules were recovered from her possession.

In the third operation, 85 kg heroin and 10 kg Ice drug, hidden in a house in the Batizai area of Pishin were recovered.

In the fourth operation, 26 kg of ice concealed in a house near Turbat was recovered which was concealed to smuggle abroad.

The spokesman informed that in the fifth operation, 2 kg crystal meth drug was recovered from the possession of an accused, resident of Chagai, who was going to Sukkur from Quetta.

In the sixth operation, 10 kg of hashish concealed for smuggling was recovered from an uninhabited area of Zakhakhel in the Khyber area.

Cases have been registered against the accused under the Anti-Narcotics Act while further investigations are under process.