ANF Recovers 138 Kg Drugs In 7 Operations
Umer Jamshaid Published January 23, 2025 | 05:00 PM
RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Jan, 2025) Anti-Narcotics Force while conducting seven operations across the country managed to recover over 138 kg drugs worth of Rs 10 million and arrested seven accused including two women, said an ANF Headquarters spokesman here on Thursday.
He informed that 1.2 kg opium and 2.4 kg hashish were recovered from a car intercepted near Sagian Bridge, Sheikhupura and three suspects were arrested.
The arrested accused confessed to selling drugs to the students of educational institutions.
In another operation, 429 different intoxicated tablets hidden in jackets were recovered from a parcel booked for the UK through a courier office in Lahore.
200 grams opium was recovered from a parcel sent to Hong Kong through a courier office in Rawalpindi.
78 kg hashish hidden in secret cavities of a truck was recovered near the Northern Bypass in Karachi and a suspect was arrested.
50 kg hashish hidden in Pasni area of Balochistan was recovered in an operation.
3.6 kg hashish was recovered from a woman’s bag rounded up near Japan Road Islamabad.
In 7th operation, 1.5 kg ice drug was recovered from two accused including a woman nabbed near Airport Road Quetta.
Cases have been registered against the arrested suspects under the Narcotics Control Act and further investigations are under process.
