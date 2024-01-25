ANF Recovers 138 Kg Drugs In Eight Operations
Muhammad Irfan Published January 25, 2024 | 12:30 PM
RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Jan, 2024) Anti-Narcotics Force (ANF) while conducting eight operations across the country managed to recover 138 kg drugs and arrested nine accused including two women, said an ANF Headquarters spokesman here on Thursday.
He informed that 2 kg of Ice drug was recovered from a parcel at a Cargo Office in Lahore.
In another operation, 1 kg of Ice was recovered from a parcel being sent to Bahrain from DHL Sadar, Peshawar.
In the third operation, 50 kg hashish and 40 kg opium were recovered from the possession of two accused arrested near M-1 Motorway Islamabad.
15 kg hashish and 12 kg opium were recovered from an accused netted near Motorway Bridge Peshawar.
In the fifth operation, 6 kg of weed was recovered from the possession of 2 suspects nabbed near M-9, Jamshoro Toll Plaza.
ANF team recovered 6 kg hashish from three accused including two women arrested near Iqbal Shaheed Toll Plaza G.T Road Attock.
In the seventh operation, four kg of hashish was recovered from Kohat and in the eighth operation, 1 kg of heroin was recovered from the possession of an accused near Sher Shah Toll Plaza.
Cases under the Anti-Narcotics Act have been registered against the arrested accused while further investigations are under process, he added.
