Open Menu

ANF Recovers 13.930 Kg Drugs In Five Operations

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published January 10, 2025 | 01:20 PM

ANF recovers 13.930 kg drugs in five operations

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Jan, 2025) Anti-Narcotics Force (ANF) while conducting five operations across the country managed to recover 13.930 kg drugs worth over Rs 10 million and arrested six accused including two women, said an ANF Headquarters spokesman on Friday.

He informed that 6 kg hashish was recovered from a woman rounded up near a park on GT Road Rawalpindi.

5 kg heroin was recovered from a woman arrested near Chungi No. 26 in Islamabad.

1.5 kg ice was recovered from two accused held on M-1 Motorway Islamabad.

940 grams ice was recovered from an accused arrested near Sakhi Sarwar Road in Dera Ghazi Khan.

In fifth operation, 490 grams ice was recovered from an accused near a university in Multan.

Cases have been registered against the arrested accused under the Narcotics Control Act and further investigations are under process.

Related Topics

Multan Islamabad Motorway Drugs Road Dera Ghazi Khan Rawalpindi Women From Million

Recent Stories

Yas Dhows Sailing Race kicks off Saturday with 300 ..

Yas Dhows Sailing Race kicks off Saturday with 300 sailors

22 minutes ago
 Saudi govt issues new travel guidelines for passen ..

Saudi govt issues new travel guidelines for passengers

24 minutes ago
 TRENDS organises First Annual Forum for 2025

TRENDS organises First Annual Forum for 2025

37 minutes ago
 UAE President issues Federal Decree appointing Cha ..

UAE President issues Federal Decree appointing Chairman and Vice Chairman of UAE ..

37 minutes ago
 ‘Liwa Sports Club’ prepares for Guinness World ..

‘Liwa Sports Club’ prepares for Guinness World Records entry

52 minutes ago
 Inzamam, Misbah, Mushtaq Mohammad and Saeed Anwar ..

Inzamam, Misbah, Mushtaq Mohammad and Saeed Anwar named in PCB Hall of Fame for ..

55 minutes ago
Death toll from Los Angeles fires rises to 10

Death toll from Los Angeles fires rises to 10

1 hour ago
 EAD issues resolution on assessment, management of ..

EAD issues resolution on assessment, management of risks resulting from soil con ..

2 hours ago
 Hunger crisis in Gaza worsens amid critical supply ..

Hunger crisis in Gaza worsens amid critical supply shortages: UN

3 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 10 January 2025

4 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 10 January 2025

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 10 January 2025

5 hours ago
 UAE takes Abdul Rahman Al-Qaradawi into custody fr ..

UAE takes Abdul Rahman Al-Qaradawi into custody from Lebanon

12 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan