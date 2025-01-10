ANF Recovers 13.930 Kg Drugs In Five Operations
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published January 10, 2025 | 01:20 PM
RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Jan, 2025) Anti-Narcotics Force (ANF) while conducting five operations across the country managed to recover 13.930 kg drugs worth over Rs 10 million and arrested six accused including two women, said an ANF Headquarters spokesman on Friday.
He informed that 6 kg hashish was recovered from a woman rounded up near a park on GT Road Rawalpindi.
5 kg heroin was recovered from a woman arrested near Chungi No. 26 in Islamabad.
1.5 kg ice was recovered from two accused held on M-1 Motorway Islamabad.
940 grams ice was recovered from an accused arrested near Sakhi Sarwar Road in Dera Ghazi Khan.
In fifth operation, 490 grams ice was recovered from an accused near a university in Multan.
Cases have been registered against the arrested accused under the Narcotics Control Act and further investigations are under process.
