ANF recovers 14 kg drugs in six operations

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Oct, 2024) Anti-Narcotics Force (ANF) while conducting six operations across the country, managed to recover 14 kg drugs worth Rs 7.2 million and arrested six accused including a woman, said an ANF Headquarters spokesman here on Wednesday.

He informed that 1000 kg Ice drug was recovered from the possession of two suspects including a woman arrested near Khannapul, Islamabad.

150 grams hashish and 50 grams ice were recovered from an accused rounded up from Mehran Town, Karachi.

200 intoxicated tablets and 150 grams ice were recovered from the possession of an accused held near Togi Road, Quetta.

The arrested accused confessed to selling drugs to students of different educational institutions.

Establishing drug-free educational institutions is first priority of ANF, he added.

The operation would continue until the arrest of the last accused involved in selling drugs to students of educational institutions, he said.

In an operation, 10 kg ice was recovered from secret cavities of a truck intercepted near a motorway interchange.

260 grams ice was recovered from an accused travelling in a passenger van near Turkai Toll Plaza Jhelum.

1478 grams ice hidden near Pak-Afghan border of Torkham was recovered in an operation.

Cases under the Anti-Narcotics Act have been registered against the arrested accused and further investigations are under process.