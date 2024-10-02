ANF Recovers 14 Kg Drugs In Six Operations
Umer Jamshaid Published October 02, 2024 | 03:20 PM
RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Oct, 2024) Anti-Narcotics Force (ANF) while conducting six operations across the country, managed to recover 14 kg drugs worth Rs 7.2 million and arrested six accused including a woman, said an ANF Headquarters spokesman here on Wednesday.
He informed that 1000 kg Ice drug was recovered from the possession of two suspects including a woman arrested near Khannapul, Islamabad.
150 grams hashish and 50 grams ice were recovered from an accused rounded up from Mehran Town, Karachi.
200 intoxicated tablets and 150 grams ice were recovered from the possession of an accused held near Togi Road, Quetta.
The arrested accused confessed to selling drugs to students of different educational institutions.
Establishing drug-free educational institutions is first priority of ANF, he added.
The operation would continue until the arrest of the last accused involved in selling drugs to students of educational institutions, he said.
In an operation, 10 kg ice was recovered from secret cavities of a truck intercepted near a motorway interchange.
260 grams ice was recovered from an accused travelling in a passenger van near Turkai Toll Plaza Jhelum.
1478 grams ice hidden near Pak-Afghan border of Torkham was recovered in an operation.
Cases under the Anti-Narcotics Act have been registered against the arrested accused and further investigations are under process.
Recent Stories
Security forces kill six terrorists of BLA in Harnai area
Malaysian PM to arrive in Pakistan today on 3-day visit
“Ring of Fire” second eclipse of this year will occur on Oct 2
Justice Mansoor could not attend court, cases de-listed
Vidya Balan narrowly escapes in car accident
Israel preparing to respond to Iranian missile attack
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 2 October 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 02 October 2024
Sialkot Airport completes runway overhaul in record time
USAID strengthens vocational skills in modern agricultural technologies in DI Kh ..
Babar Azam resigns as captain of Pakistan's white ball cricket team
Battle of the Ultimate Vlogging Phone: Our Verdict
More Stories From Pakistan
-
SRSO hosts activist conference in Thatta2 minutes ago
-
PESCO recovers over Rs 19bln; removes 87,000 illegal connections2 minutes ago
-
Mohsin Naqvi commends security forces on successful operation against BLA2 minutes ago
-
Commissioner inspects under-construction building of education board3 minutes ago
-
All political parties require to hold intra-party elections within five years: ECP13 minutes ago
-
Drug trafficker convicted22 minutes ago
-
Anti-dengue campaign continues in Dera22 minutes ago
-
Annular Eclipse set to take place between October 02-03; not to be visible in Pakistan22 minutes ago
-
Police officers urged to play positive role for crime-free society22 minutes ago
-
Prohibition of gatherings: Section 144, Peaceful Assembly Act enforced in Islamabad22 minutes ago
-
DC orders improvement in performance of SDCs32 minutes ago
-
Death sentence awarded to murderer32 minutes ago