ANF Recovers 14.4 Kg Drugs Concealed In Guava Crates

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published January 07, 2025 | 01:00 PM

ANF recovers 14.4 kg drugs concealed in guava crates

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Jan, 2025) The Anti-Narcotics Force (ANF) in an operation recovered 14.4 kg of drugs concealed in guava crates, said an ANF Headquarters spokesman here on Tuesday.

He informed that in an operation near Motorway Toll Plaza, Islamabad, ANF foiled a drug smuggling bid disguised as guava cargo.

Acting on a tip-off, ANF intercepted a passenger bus near Islamabad Toll Plaza.

During the search, 14.4 kg of hashish was recovered from the guava crates which were booked by a person namely Bilal Jan who belongs to a gang involved in drug smuggling at the inter-provincial level.

The members of the gang are involved in smuggling drugs in different cities of the country through bus cargo service, the spokesman added.

He informed that further investigation has been initiated to arrest the accused involved in drug smuggling.

