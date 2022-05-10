ANF recovers 144 kg narcotics; arrests one

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Anti Narcotics Force (ANF) Peshawar and ANF Intelligence on Tuesday recovered 144 kg narcotics besides, netting an accused

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th May, 2022 ) :Anti Narcotics Force (ANF) Peshawar and ANF Intelligence on Tuesday recovered 144 kg narcotics besides, netting an accused.

According to an ANF Headquarters spokesman, ANF Peshawar and ANF Intelligence conducted a raid near Arbab Niaz cricket Stadium on Eidgah road, Peshawar and recovered 132 kg charras and 12 kg opium from a car.

An accused namely Shahid Khan, resident of Charsada was also arrested during the raid.

A case has been registered against the accused while further investigation is underway.