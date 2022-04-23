ANF recovers 144 kg narcotics; arrests three

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Anti-Narcotics Force (ANF) has recovered 144 kg narcotics and arrested three accused

According to an ANF headquarters spokesman, ANF Rawalpindi and ANF Intelligence intercepted a truck near 'Sangjani' toll plaza and recovered 50.400 kg charras and 25.200 kg opium.

The truck was transporting scrap and the drugs were professionally hidden under the scrap.

He said that the truck driver namely Naqeebullah resident of Khyber was arrested on the spot.

The spokesman informed that in another raid, two vehicles were intercepted on Friday near 'Jahaz Chowk in Bagh-e-Naran, Hayatabad' area and ANF recovered 68.4 kg charras from the vehicles, Toyota Corolla and Suzuki Khyber.

ANF also arrested two accused namely Shehzaduddin resident of Peshawar and Naqeebullah resident of Nowshera.

The spokesman informed that separate cases have been registered while further investigations are in progress.