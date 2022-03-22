ANF recovers 146 kg narcotics, arrests smuggler

Anti Narcotics Force (ANF) Peshawar, on a tip off, intercepted a Toyota Corolla car and recovered 146 kilograms narcotics and arrested alleged smuggler

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Mar, 2022 ) :Anti Narcotics Force (ANF) Peshawar, on a tip off, intercepted a Toyota Corolla car and recovered 146 kilograms narcotics and arrested alleged smuggler.

According to ANF Spokesman on Tuesday, police checked a suspected car bearing LE-8705 near Noshehra Cantt district Noshehra and arrested an accused namely, Manzoor Khan resident of District Khyber.

Upon search of the vehicle 96 KGs of hashish along with 48 KGs of opium, which were concealed in different secret cavities of said vehicle.

The recovered narcotics were being smuggled from Peshawar to Punjab.

Case has been registered and further investigation in progress.