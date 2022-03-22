UrduPoint.com

ANF Recovers 146 Kg Narcotics, Arrests Smuggler

Faizan Hashmi Published March 22, 2022 | 01:44 PM

ANF recovers 146 kg narcotics, arrests smuggler

Anti Narcotics Force (ANF) Peshawar, on a tip off, intercepted a Toyota Corolla car and recovered 146 kilograms narcotics and arrested alleged smuggler

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Mar, 2022 ) :Anti Narcotics Force (ANF) Peshawar, on a tip off, intercepted a Toyota Corolla car and recovered 146 kilograms narcotics and arrested alleged smuggler.

According to ANF Spokesman on Tuesday, police checked a suspected car bearing LE-8705 near Noshehra Cantt district Noshehra and arrested an accused namely, Manzoor Khan resident of District Khyber.

Upon search of the vehicle 96 KGs of hashish along with 48 KGs of opium, which were concealed in different secret cavities of said vehicle.

The recovered narcotics were being smuggled from Peshawar to Punjab.

Case has been registered and further investigation in progress.

Related Topics

Peshawar Police Punjab Vehicle Car Progress From Toyota

Recent Stories

Qalandar Shahbaz's 770th annual Urs begins at Sehw ..

Qalandar Shahbaz's 770th annual Urs begins at Sehwan

52 seconds ago
 Twenty five shopkeepers held over profiteering

Twenty five shopkeepers held over profiteering

54 seconds ago
 Man killed by unknown assailant in multan

Man killed by unknown assailant in multan

24 minutes ago
 South Korean President-Elect Says North's Missile ..

South Korean President-Elect Says North's Missile Launches Violate Inter-Korean ..

24 minutes ago
 Women's Cricket World Cup scores: RSA v AUS, IND v ..

Women's Cricket World Cup scores: RSA v AUS, IND v BAN

25 minutes ago
 Shipping Activity at Port Qasim

Shipping Activity at Port Qasim

26 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.

>