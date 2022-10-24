ANF recovers 1460 grams Ice; arrests drug smuggler

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Oct, 2022 ) :Anti-Narcotics Force (ANF) in a raid on Monday recovered 1460 grams of Ice drug and arrested a drug smuggler.

According to an ANF spokesman, ANF and Airport Security Force in a joint operation conducted at Bacha Khan International Airport, Peshawar recovered 1460 grams of Ice drug from the trolley bag of a passenger, a resident of Khyber Agency, going to Jeddah.

A case has been registered against the accused, he said and informed that raids were being conducted to net the accomplices of the accused.