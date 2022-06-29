ANF recovers 1.48 kg ice, arrests two accused

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Jun, 2022 ) :The Anti-Narcotics Force (ANF) Rawalpindi and ANF Intelligence in their joint operation on Wednesday recovered 1.48 kilogram ice, besides arresting two accused.

According to an ANF spokesman, accused Fazal Muhammad, resident of Quetta and Fida Muhammad, resident of Pishin, were arrested during a raid near Karachi Company Bus Stop in Islamabad with ice.

In another raid at the office of a private courier company in Aabpara area of the Federal Capital, the ANF foiled a bid to smuggle ice to Holland. A parcel containing recovered two ice-soaked curtains, was booked by a person namely Rafique Khan.

The ANF registered separate cases against the accused.