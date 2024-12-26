Open Menu

ANF Recovers 149 Kg Drugs In 7 Operations

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published December 26, 2024 | 12:30 PM

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Dec, 2024) Anti-Narcotics Force (ANF) in 7 operations recovered over 149 kg drugs worth over Rs 40 million and arrested 4 drug dealers, said an ANF Headquarters spokesman.

He informed that 30 heroin-filled capsules were recovered from the stomach of a passenger going to Jeddah at Peshawar International Airport.

In another operation, 31 intoxicated tablets were recovered from a parcel near a park in Islamabad and a suspect was arrested.

150 grams ice was recovered from a parcel sent to Australia through a courier office in Karachi.

In an operation, 90 kg opium and 10 kg heroin hidden for smuggling were recovered in Chagai district, Balochistan.

In 5th operation, 45 kg hashish was recovered from an uninhabited area of Coastal Line Pasni in Balochistan. 3 kg hashish was recovered from a suspect in Hyderabad.

In 7th operation, 1 kg heroin and 500 grams ice were recovered from the possession of a motorcyclist intercepted near Iqbal Shaheed Toll Plaza Attock.

Cases have been registered against the arrested accused under the Narcotics Control Act and further investigations are under process.

