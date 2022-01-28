ANF recovers 14kg ice

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Jan, 2022 ) :The Anti-Narcotics Force (ANF) through intelligence conducted a major operation in Korangi, Karachi and recovered about 14kg of ice.

According to details, the drugs were skillfully concealed in ladies' clothes and were to be shipped to Australia via courier.

The ANF obtained the details of the persons concerned and started further investigation.