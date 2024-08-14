ANF Recovers 15 Kg Drugs In Seven Operations
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published August 14, 2024 | 08:10 PM
RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Aug, 2024) Anti-Narcotics Force (ANF) while conducting seven operations, managed to recover 15 kg drugs and arrested seven accused, said an ANF Headquarters spokesman here on Wednesday.
He informed that 6 kg hashish was recovered near Chungi Amar Sadhu Lahore.
In another operation, 5.4 kg weed was recovered from a vehicle intercepted on Coastal Highway Gwadar and an accused was arrested.
1 kg ice was recovered from the possession of an accused arrested in Dera Ghazi Khan.
990 grams hashish was recovered from an accused rounded up near Bacha Khan Bridge Karachi while 970 grams ice was recovered from the possession of an accused netted in Sher Shah Toll Plaza Multan.
600 grams hashish and 100 grams ice were recovered from two suspects arrested near F-11, Islamabad.
473 grams ice was recovered from an accused apprehended on M-1 Motorway Islamabad.
Cases under the Anti-Narcotics Act were registered against the arrested accused and further investigations are under process.
