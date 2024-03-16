ANF Recovers 150 Kg Drugs In 11 Operations
Sumaira FH Published March 16, 2024 | 12:00 PM
RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Mar, 2024) Anti-Narcotics Force (ANF) in its crackdown against drug trafficking conducted 11 operations across the country and managed to recover 150 kg drugs besides arresting six accused, said an ANF Headquarters spokesman here on Saturday.
He informed that 1.9 kg Ice was recovered from a parcel booked for Australia at Lahore Airport.
In another operation, 31,700 intoxicated tablets were recovered from a passenger going to Jeddah at Islamabad Airport.
In third operation at Islamabad Airport, 84 heroin-filled capsules were recovered from a passenger going to Dubai.
ANF in an operation at Multan Airport recovered 93 Ice-filled capsules from a passenger going to Qatar while 950 grams Ice was recovered from a parcel being sent to Greece from GPO office in Lahore.
70 grams heroin was recovered from a parcel booked for Sharjah at Karachi Airport.
75 kg heroin was recovered from Kuchlak Quetta and 55 kg hashish was recovered from an area near Coastal Highway Pasni.
In 10th operation, 2 kg heroin was recovered from the possession of an accused rounded up near Data Darbar Lahore.
1.5 kg Ice was recovered from the possession of an accused arrested near Tariq Road Karachi.
In 11th operation, 690 grams heroin was recovered from the possession of an accused arrested from Bahria Town Rawalpindi.
Cases under the Anti-Narcotics Act have been registered against the arrested accused while further investigations are under process.
Recent Stories
Crown Prince reaffirms Saudi support for Pakistan
Lahore man jailed over second marriage without permission of first wife
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 16 March 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 16 March 2024
Civil, Military leadership vow to work together for Pakistan
Govt keeps petrol price steady, raises diesel by Rs1.77 per Litre
No IAEA official visiting Pakistan: Foreign Office
Transfer, posting of several SSPs of Sindh ordered
Wild poliovirus case reported from Chaman
Released Senegal opponent makes first public appearance in months
'Everything is already decided': No suspense as vote begins in Russia
Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar briefed on issue of PIA flights to Europe
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Weather to remain dry, cold continue in upper districts1 minute ago
-
Woman receives bullet injuries as her husband opens fire1 minute ago
-
Crown Prince reaffirms Saudi support for Pakistan25 minutes ago
-
Lahore man jailed over second marriage without permission of first wife29 minutes ago
-
Dera police arrested 5 outlaws: Hashish, Illegal weapons recovered1 hour ago
-
PPP finalises candidates for Senate seats from Sindh, other provinces1 hour ago
-
Bahrain's Commander National Guard calls on Army Chief2 hours ago
-
PM Shehbaz receives congratulatory phone call from Saudi crown prince2 hours ago
-
Civil, Military leadership vow to work together for Pakistan12 hours ago
-
No IAEA official visiting Pakistan: Foreign Office12 hours ago
-
Transfer, posting of several SSPs of Sindh ordered12 hours ago
-
Wild poliovirus case reported from Chaman12 hours ago