ANF Recovers 150 Kgs Drugs Amounting To Rs 30 Mln

Sumaira FH Published March 27, 2025 | 04:00 PM

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Mar, 2025) Anti-Narcotics Force (ANF), recovered 150 kg drugs worth Rs 30 million conducting seven operations and arresting four suspects across the country, said an ANF Headquarters spokesman on Thursday.

He informed that 2 kilograms of Ice were recovered from the possession of an accused rounded up near the Baleli Road, Quetta.

The arrested culprit admitted to selling drugs in educational institutions.

The ANF team recovered a 780-gram parcel of heroin being sent to the United Kingdom in a Courier office located in Lahore.

In another operation, 111.6 kg of Opium and 4.8 kg of Charas were recovered from a vehicle near Khanqah Dograh Interchange, and the ANF arrested a suspect on the spot.

As many as 20 kg of hashish was recovered from Pisni Coastal Line, while 2.820 kg of Charas,200 grams of ice, and ecstasy tablets were recovered from six suspicious parcels at a courier office in Peshawar, which were to be sent to Islamabad, Kasur, Gujranwala and Jhelum.

The ANF team traced 5.4 kg of hashish hidden in a water tank near Furqanabad, Karachi.

As much as 2.4 kg of hashish was recovered from the secret compartments of a vehicle near Iqbal Shaheed Toll Plaza, Attock, the accused was arrested.

Cases have been registered against the arrested accused under the Narcotics Control Act, and further investigations are underway.

