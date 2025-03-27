ANF Recovers 150 Kgs Drugs Amounting To Rs 30 Mln
Sumaira FH Published March 27, 2025 | 04:00 PM
RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Mar, 2025) Anti-Narcotics Force (ANF), recovered 150 kg drugs worth Rs 30 million conducting seven operations and arresting four suspects across the country, said an ANF Headquarters spokesman on Thursday.
He informed that 2 kilograms of Ice were recovered from the possession of an accused rounded up near the Baleli Road, Quetta.
The arrested culprit admitted to selling drugs in educational institutions.
The ANF team recovered a 780-gram parcel of heroin being sent to the United Kingdom in a Courier office located in Lahore.
In another operation, 111.6 kg of Opium and 4.8 kg of Charas were recovered from a vehicle near Khanqah Dograh Interchange, and the ANF arrested a suspect on the spot.
As many as 20 kg of hashish was recovered from Pisni Coastal Line, while 2.820 kg of Charas,200 grams of ice, and ecstasy tablets were recovered from six suspicious parcels at a courier office in Peshawar, which were to be sent to Islamabad, Kasur, Gujranwala and Jhelum.
The ANF team traced 5.4 kg of hashish hidden in a water tank near Furqanabad, Karachi.
As much as 2.4 kg of hashish was recovered from the secret compartments of a vehicle near Iqbal Shaheed Toll Plaza, Attock, the accused was arrested.
Cases have been registered against the arrested accused under the Narcotics Control Act, and further investigations are underway.
Recent Stories
Dar Global contributes AED1 million to Fathers’ Endowment campaign
AD Ports Group to develop petroleum storage terminal at Khalifa Port
AQUA Properties contributes AED1 million to Fathers' Endowment campaign
Prescott Real Estate Development contributes 6 residential units to support 'Fat ..
Jafza expands Logistics Park with AED90 million investment t
Emirates Islamic contributes AED5 million to Fathers' Endowment campaign
Zhongguancun Forum opens in Beijing to explore tech innovations
Emaar Development approves AED2.7 billion dividend for 2024
UAE Team Emirates-XRG takes lead in Classic Brugge-De Panne, Volta a Catalunya
Korea wildfire death toll rises to 26
Abu Dhabi Aviation partner with Archer to deploy first 'Midnight' electric aircr ..
China launches new data relay satellite
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Taxila Police nab murder accused4 minutes ago
-
ANF recovers 150 kgs drugs amounting to Rs 30 mln4 minutes ago
-
FDA intensifies action on illegal colonies, commercialization14 minutes ago
-
Measures afoot to support persons with disabilities14 minutes ago
-
Amir Muqam vows to thwart anti-state elements as Jaffer Express resumes service23 minutes ago
-
Minister Shafay Hussain urges ulema to promote tolerance, unity23 minutes ago
-
Traffic police launches crackdown on overcharging, overloading33 minutes ago
-
CII served as bulwark against extremist mindset damaging national peace, harmony: PM Shehbaz34 minutes ago
-
Arrangements reviewed for peaceful Eid ul Fitr celebration44 minutes ago
-
Two killed on road1 hour ago
-
Five including women die as car falls in Dargai canal1 hour ago
-
District Sugar Cess Committee meets1 hour ago