ANF Recovers 15,000 Intoxicated Tablets, Over 65 Kg Narcotics; Arrests Eight

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published April 26, 2022 | 05:10 PM

ANF recovers 15,000 intoxicated tablets, over 65 kg narcotics; arrests eight

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Apr, 2022 ) :Anti-Narcotics Force (ANF) while conducting counter-narcotics strikes in different areas of the country on Tuesday managed to recover 15,000 intoxicated tablets, over 36 kg charras, 27 kg opium, 900 grams heroin and 1.210 kg narcotic substance and arrested eight accused.

ANF Rawalpindi in an operation conducted at Islamabad International Airport recovered 9000 intoxicated tablets weighing 1.620 kg and 1.210 kg narcotic substance from the possession of a passenger.

According to an ANF headquarters spokesman, the accused namely Faryad Ali resident of Nowshera was going to Madina through PIA flight no PK 9713. The narcotic substance and tablets were tactfully concealed in his trolly bag. The accused was arrested during routine checking of the passengers at the airport.

In another operation, ANF Rawalpindi recovered 6,000 intoxicated tablets weighing 2,680 grams from a passenger namely Tariq Khan at Islamabad International Airport. The accused was going to Manchester through flight no VS-362 of Virgin Atlantic.

ANF Punjab while conducting raids in different areas of Multan recovered a large number of intoxicated tablets from a passenger namely Khadim Hussain resident of Bahawalpur, going to Jeddah through PIA flight no PK-8739.

The tablets were concealed in women's shoes.

Second operation was conducted by ANF Multan near timber market on Vehari Road Multan and ANF team recovered over one kg charras from the possession of an accused namely Javed Hussain resident of Multan. In third operation, ANF Multan netted two accused namely Maqbool Hussain and Muhammad Nadeem for possessing nearly 1.2 kg charras.

ANF Punjab in an operation conducted near Quaid-e-Azam Interchange, Ring Road Lahore arrested two accused namely Muhammad Israr and Faisal Khan for possessing 34.8 kg charras and 27.6 kg opium.

In another operation conducted on Monday night, ANF Lahore recovered nearly 900 grams heroin from a suspected parcel being sent to London. The parcel was booked by an accused namely Muhammad Asad for Muhammad Latif at an address of London.

Separate cases have been registered against all the accused while further investigations are in process.

