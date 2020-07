ANF recovers 15.6 kg hashish, 1.5 kg heroin

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Jul, 2020 ) :Anti Narcotics Force (ANF), Khyber Pakhtunkhwa here Monday recovered 1.5 kilogram heroin and 1.2 kilogram hashish from a woman during checking on motorway toll plaza.

According to ANF, the lady smuggler who was identified as Shumaila belongs to Lahore and was travelling in a Hiace van.

In another incident, ANF recovered 4.8 kilogram hashish from a car on Ring Road and arrested three smugglers, Mashooq Ali, Hazarat Ali and Javaid Jamal. The car was enroute to Rawalpindi from Barra.

Similarly, ANF DI Khan recovered 9.6 kilogram hashish from a car and arrested two smugglers. The car was coming to Dera from Zhob.

The separate cases have been registered against arrested smugglers.