ANF Recovers 1566 Kg Narcotics In 28 Operations

Faizan Hashmi 8 minutes ago Thu 11th November 2021 | 03:48 PM

The Anti-Narcotics Force (ANF) has taken effective actions against drug dealers across the province including in Peshawar, Kohat, Mansehra, and Dera Ismail Khan during its special operations from October 1st, last

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Nov, 2021 ) :The Anti-Narcotics Force (ANF) has taken effective actions against drug dealers across the province including in Peshawar, Kohat, Mansehra, and Dera Ismail Khan during its special operations from October 1st, last.

An ANF statement said on Thursday that during these actions 17.655 kg heroin, 1160.315 kg hashish, 350.

670 kg opium and 37.410 kg crystal meth (ice drug) were recovered from the drug dealers.

The force also arrested 27 accused of drug dealing and confiscated 13 vehicles used during drug smuggling.

The recovered narcotics have a value of millions of rupees in the international market.

The ANF said that cases against the arrested drug dealers have been registered at relevant ANF police stations.

