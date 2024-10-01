ANF Recovers 159 Kg Drugs In Five Operations
Faizan Hashmi Published October 01, 2024 | 12:50 PM
RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Oct, 2024) Anti-Narcotics Force (ANF) while conducting five operations across the country managed to recover 159 kg drugs worth over Rs 12.5 million and arrested five accused, said an ANF Headquarters spokesman here on Tuesday.
He informed that ANF had also accelerated its ongoing operations against drug dealers supplying drugs to students of educational institutions.
100 grams hashish was recovered from the possession of an accused rounded up near a hostel on Multan Road in Dera
Ismail Khan.
In another operation, 500 grams hashish was recovered from an accused near Giga Mall, Islamabad.
In the third operation, 2 kg hashish was recovered from a drug dealer arrested near Fateh Chowk, Hyderabad.
65 grams heroin and 50 grams hashish were recovered from an accused nabbed from the Mehran Town area in Karachi.
The arrested accused confessed to selling drugs to students of different educational institutions.
The spokesman said that strict legal action was being taken against those who endanger the future of youth.
He said suspicious persons are being closely monitored around educational institutions.
In other raids, 141.6 kg hashish and 14.4 kg opium were recovered from a Suzuki pickup intercepted near Motorway Toll Plaza Islamabad and an accused was arrested.
Cases under the Anti-Narcotics Act have been registered against the arrested accused and further investigations are under process.
Recent Stories
Imran Khan’s lawyer objects to formation of SC new bench in Article 63-A
Bollywood Star Govinda injured in pistol shot at home
HEC approves LIRA research journal
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 1 October 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 01 October 2024
Govt reduces petrol price by Rs2.07 per litre
Pakistan Tax Community seeks extension in date of filing income tax returns
Pakistan Education Academy Hosts Academic Excellence Awards
IIFA AWARDS ANNOUNCES IT’S HIGHLY ANTICIPATED 2024 WINNERS IN THE POPULAR CATE ..
Ushna Shah reveals struggle with mental illness
Missing Deputy Superintendent of Adiala Jail Muhammad Akram returns home
This year’s second and last solar eclipse: check latest details
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Imran Khan’s lawyer objects to formation of SC new bench in Article 63-A3 minutes ago
-
Sargodha Board announces Intermediate part-I results13 minutes ago
-
Railways to restore Jaffar Express by next week after weeks-long suspension33 minutes ago
-
MEPCO issues load shedding schedule43 minutes ago
-
AC Larkana fines transporters for overcharging52 minutes ago
-
Pakistan-Malaysia relations based on common values, mutual respect: Governor Tessori53 minutes ago
-
Land dispute claims villager’s life53 minutes ago
-
Four suspects of robbing Rs10.3 mln cash from godowns held1 hour ago
-
Noor Muhammad Khan elected unopposed President of SCC&I1 hour ago
-
Death anniversary of TV actor Syed Kamal observed2 hours ago
-
ASF foils drug smuggling attempt at Peshawar airport2 hours ago
-
On China's 75th anniversary, PM extends greetings with commitment for stronger ties2 hours ago