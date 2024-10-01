ANF recovers 159 kg drugs in five operations

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Oct, 2024) Anti-Narcotics Force (ANF) while conducting five operations across the country managed to recover 159 kg drugs worth over Rs 12.5 million and arrested five accused, said an ANF Headquarters spokesman here on Tuesday.

He informed that ANF had also accelerated its ongoing operations against drug dealers supplying drugs to students of educational institutions.

100 grams hashish was recovered from the possession of an accused rounded up near a hostel on Multan Road in Dera

Ismail Khan.

In another operation, 500 grams hashish was recovered from an accused near Giga Mall, Islamabad.

In the third operation, 2 kg hashish was recovered from a drug dealer arrested near Fateh Chowk, Hyderabad.

65 grams heroin and 50 grams hashish were recovered from an accused nabbed from the Mehran Town area in Karachi.

The arrested accused confessed to selling drugs to students of different educational institutions.

The spokesman said that strict legal action was being taken against those who endanger the future of youth.

He said suspicious persons are being closely monitored around educational institutions.

In other raids, 141.6 kg hashish and 14.4 kg opium were recovered from a Suzuki pickup intercepted near Motorway Toll Plaza Islamabad and an accused was arrested.

Cases under the Anti-Narcotics Act have been registered against the arrested accused and further investigations are under process.