ANF Recovers 1.6 Kg Ice At BKIA

Muhammad Irfan Published April 23, 2022 | 04:44 PM

Nkhwa Saturday foiled a bid of narcotics smuggling and recovered 1.9 kilogram ice (methamphetamine) from a passenger on Bacha Khan International Airport (BKIA)

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Apr, 2022 ) :Anti Narcotics Force (ANF) Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Saturday foiled a bid of narcotics smuggling and recovered 1.9 kilogram ice (methamphetamine) from a passenger on Bacha Khan International Airport (BKIA).

According to ANF, the contraband was recovered from baggage of a passenger who was trying to board Bahrain bound flight of Gulf Airline.

The smuggler was identified as Misal Khan, a resident of District Khyber. Case has been registered against the smuggler under Control of Narcotics Substance Act and investigation is underway.

