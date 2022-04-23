ANF recovers 1.6 kg Ice at BKIA

Nkhwa Saturday foiled a bid of narcotics smuggling and recovered 1.9 kilogram ice (methamphetamine) from a passenger on Bacha Khan International Airport (BKIA)

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Apr, 2022 ) :Anti Narcotics Force (ANF) Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Saturday foiled a bid of narcotics smuggling and recovered 1.9 kilogram ice (methamphetamine) from a passenger on Bacha Khan International Airport (BKIA).

According to ANF, the contraband was recovered from baggage of a passenger who was trying to board Bahrain bound flight of Gulf Airline.

The smuggler was identified as Misal Khan, a resident of District Khyber. Case has been registered against the smuggler under Control of Narcotics Substance Act and investigation is underway.