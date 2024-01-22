ANF Recovers 169 Kg Drugs In Eight Operations
Muhammad Irfan Published January 22, 2024 | 01:50 PM
RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Jan, 2024) Anti-Narcotics Force (ANF) while conducting eight operations across the country managed to recover over 168 kg drugs and arrested nine accused, said an ANF Headquarters spokesman here on Monday.
He said that 1 kg of Ice was recovered from a passenger going to Bahrain at Allama Iqbal International Airport. In another operation, 100 kg of hashish was recovered from the Lasbela area.
In two operations conducted in the Teera Khyber area, 21 kg hashish was recovered while 10 kg hashish, 7 kg opium, 3 kg Ice, 2 kg heroin and one 30-bore pistol were recovered near Kala Shah Kaku Toll Plaza, GT Road and two accused were arrested.
5 kg hashish, 6 kg opium, and 2 kg Ice were recovered near GT Road Lahore and an accused was arrested.
In the 7th operation, 10 kg hashish was recovered from two suspects arrested near ‘Tablighi’ Center Islamabad.
In the eighth operation, 2 kg of hashish was recovered from two suspects netted near University Chowk Kohat.
The spokesman said, ANF while conducting the 9th operation, 1 kg hashish was recovered from the possession of an accused nabbed near M-1 Motorway Islamabad.
Cases under the Anti-Narcotics Act have been registered against the accused and further investigations are under process.
Recent Stories
Extended break expected for schools around general elections
Pakistan, China elevate focus on high-quality advancements in diverse sectors
Numerous educational institutions shut down in Islamabad amid terror threat
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 22 January 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 22 January 2024
Sania Mirza extends well wishes to Shoaib Malik on new journey of life
Iftikhar Ahmed Stars as Pakistan avoids T20I Series whitewash against New Zealan ..
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 21 January 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 21 January 2024
Steer through time with My Suzuki My Story and win exciting prizes!
PML-Q unveils tickets for NA, PA seats for upcoming elections
Nawaz possess formula to tackle inflation: Marriyum Aurangzeb
More Stories From Pakistan
-
5420 ltr illegal Diesel seized in DI Khan20 minutes ago
-
14 criminals nabbed in Sargodha30 minutes ago
-
Digital head of Saudi Arabia's SEVEN firm calls on Pakistani envoy40 minutes ago
-
Pakistan, China elevate focus on high-quality advancements in diverse sectors2 hours ago
-
Numerous educational institutions shut down in Islamabad amid terror threat2 hours ago
-
Transporters fined for violating official fares13 hours ago
-
Mushahid Hussain applauds Pakistan's exemplary crisis handling after Iranian attack14 hours ago
-
IGP visits under-construction office14 hours ago
-
7 people injured by firing in 2 incidents14 hours ago
-
Six people injured in Rawalpindi gas explosion15 hours ago
-
AJK President felicitates newly elected Muzaffarabad CPC office bearers15 hours ago
-
ECP launches crackdown against election code of conduct violations15 hours ago