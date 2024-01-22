Open Menu

ANF Recovers 169 Kg Drugs In Eight Operations

Muhammad Irfan Published January 22, 2024 | 01:50 PM

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Jan, 2024) Anti-Narcotics Force (ANF) while conducting eight operations across the country managed to recover over 168 kg drugs and arrested nine accused, said an ANF Headquarters spokesman here on Monday.

He said that 1 kg of Ice was recovered from a passenger going to Bahrain at Allama Iqbal International Airport. In another operation, 100 kg of hashish was recovered from the Lasbela area.

In two operations conducted in the Teera Khyber area, 21 kg hashish was recovered while 10 kg hashish, 7 kg opium, 3 kg Ice, 2 kg heroin and one 30-bore pistol were recovered near Kala Shah Kaku Toll Plaza, GT Road and two accused were arrested.

5 kg hashish, 6 kg opium, and 2 kg Ice were recovered near GT Road Lahore and an accused was arrested.

In the 7th operation, 10 kg hashish was recovered from two suspects arrested near ‘Tablighi’ Center Islamabad.

In the eighth operation, 2 kg of hashish was recovered from two suspects netted near University Chowk Kohat.

The spokesman said, ANF while conducting the 9th operation, 1 kg hashish was recovered from the possession of an accused nabbed near M-1 Motorway Islamabad.

Cases under the Anti-Narcotics Act have been registered against the accused and further investigations are under process.

