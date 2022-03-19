ANF recovers 1750 grams heroin, 2500 Xanax tablets; arrests six

Anti Narcotics Force (ANF) in its operations conducted in different areas on Saturday managed to recover over 1750 grams heroin and 2500 Xanax tablets besides netting six accused

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Mar, 2022 ) :Anti Narcotics Force (ANF) in its operations conducted in different areas on Saturday managed to recover over 1750 grams heroin and 2500 Xanax tablets besides netting six accused.

According to ANF Headquarters spokesman, ANF Rawalpindi and ANF Intelligence conducted an operation at an office of a courier company in Airport Housing Society, Rawalpindi and recovered 1750 grams heroin from a parcel booked for United Kingdom and arrested three accused namely Ismail, owner of the company, Nabeel and Raza Hussain.

In another raid, ANF conducted an operation at entry gate of Islamabad International Airport and recovered 2500 Xanaz (Alprazolam tablets) tactfully concealed in Nimco packets.

ANF also arrested three accused namely Abdul Qadeer Khan, Sanaullah and Adnan Khan.

Qadeer Khan was going to Dammam via Dubai from Islamabad through flight No.EY 232.

Separate cases have been registered against the accused while further investigations are in progress.