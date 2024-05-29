ANF recovers 178 kg drugs in eight operations

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th May, 2024) Anti-Narcotics Force (ANF) while conducting eight operations across the country managed to recover 178 kg drugs and arrested three accused, said an ANF Headquarters spokesman here on Wednesday.

He informed that 11 kg ice was recovered from a parcel sent to Australia from a courier office in Jhelum.

In another operation, 3.4 kg ice was recovered from a parcel booked for Dubai at a courier office in Karachi.

In the third operation, 950 grams ice was recovered from a passenger going to Doha at Multan Airport while 94 kg hashish was recovered near RCD Road Lasbela.

48 kg hashish was recovered from the possession of an accused rounded up M-1 Islamabad.

In the sixth operation, 15 kg hashish was recovered from the Panjgur area and 4 kg hashish was recovered from the possession of an accused netted in Dera Ismail Khan.

In the 8th operation, 2 kg ice was recovered from a parcel rounded up in Lahore.

Cases under the Anti-Narcotics Act have been registered against the arrested accused and further investigations are under process.