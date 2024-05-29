ANF Recovers 178 Kg Drugs In Eight Operations
Muhammad Irfan Published May 29, 2024 | 03:00 PM
RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th May, 2024) Anti-Narcotics Force (ANF) while conducting eight operations across the country managed to recover 178 kg drugs and arrested three accused, said an ANF Headquarters spokesman here on Wednesday.
He informed that 11 kg ice was recovered from a parcel sent to Australia from a courier office in Jhelum.
In another operation, 3.4 kg ice was recovered from a parcel booked for Dubai at a courier office in Karachi.
In the third operation, 950 grams ice was recovered from a passenger going to Doha at Multan Airport while 94 kg hashish was recovered near RCD Road Lasbela.
48 kg hashish was recovered from the possession of an accused rounded up M-1 Islamabad.
In the sixth operation, 15 kg hashish was recovered from the Panjgur area and 4 kg hashish was recovered from the possession of an accused netted in Dera Ismail Khan.
In the 8th operation, 2 kg ice was recovered from a parcel rounded up in Lahore.
Cases under the Anti-Narcotics Act have been registered against the arrested accused and further investigations are under process.
Recent Stories
UHS bars medical colleges from Imposing fines on students
Janhvi Kapoor refutes marriage rumors with Shikhar Pahariya
At least 28 die in Balochistan's Washuk bus accident
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 29 May 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 29 May 2024
NAB raids Malik Riaz's Bahria Town Rawalpindi office
‘Govt can boost revenues by 40 billion with optimized Tobacco Taxation’
Nawaz Sharif says they are of May 28, and not of May 9
Nawaz Sharif again elected unopposed as PML-N president
New complaint lodged against Imran Khan over alleged ‘hateful narrative’ aga ..
NAB law of 40-day physical remand be withdrawn, says Khawaja Saad
Experience Innovation at Its Best — vivo V30e 5G Now Available in Pakistan
More Stories From Pakistan
-
IGP prays SI Fahad for saving lives of affectees in Sargodha3 minutes ago
-
KP Governor directs establishment of NADRA citizens facilitation centres at tehsil level3 minutes ago
-
Civil Services Academy initiates 'Heat wave mitigation campaign'23 minutes ago
-
Edu ministry shows serious concerns over schools destruction in merged districts of KP23 minutes ago
-
Health Minister to expand digital health system23 minutes ago
-
3 killed over domestic dispute33 minutes ago
-
01 killed, 6 injured over land dispute53 minutes ago
-
Pakistan strives to preserve Buddha heritage, spreading its peaceful message: Jamy1 hour ago
-
Noose around profiteers, hoarders being tightened: DC1 hour ago
-
Farmers advised to complete sowing of cauliflower by mid June1 hour ago
-
CDA chief orders comprehensive upgrade plan for Islamabad centers2 hours ago
-
Mango Festival aligning with modern requirements to boost mango exports2 hours ago