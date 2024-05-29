Open Menu

ANF Recovers 178 Kg Drugs In Eight Operations

Muhammad Irfan Published May 29, 2024 | 03:00 PM

ANF recovers 178 kg drugs in eight operations

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th May, 2024) Anti-Narcotics Force (ANF) while conducting eight operations across the country managed to recover 178 kg drugs and arrested three accused, said an ANF Headquarters spokesman here on Wednesday.

He informed that 11 kg ice was recovered from a parcel sent to Australia from a courier office in Jhelum.

In another operation, 3.4 kg ice was recovered from a parcel booked for Dubai at a courier office in Karachi.

In the third operation, 950 grams ice was recovered from a passenger going to Doha at Multan Airport while 94 kg hashish was recovered near RCD Road Lasbela.

48 kg hashish was recovered from the possession of an accused rounded up M-1 Islamabad.

In the sixth operation, 15 kg hashish was recovered from the Panjgur area and 4 kg hashish was recovered from the possession of an accused netted in Dera Ismail Khan.

In the 8th operation, 2 kg ice was recovered from a parcel rounded up in Lahore.

Cases under the Anti-Narcotics Act have been registered against the arrested accused and further investigations are under process.

Related Topics

Karachi Lahore Multan Islamabad Australia Drugs Dubai Road Dera Ismail Khan Doha Jhelum Lasbela Panjgur From Airport

Recent Stories

UHS bars medical colleges from Imposing fines on s ..

UHS bars medical colleges from Imposing fines on students

2 hours ago
 Janhvi Kapoor refutes marriage rumors with Shikhar ..

Janhvi Kapoor refutes marriage rumors with Shikhar Pahariya

2 hours ago
 At least 28 die in Balochistan's Washuk bus accide ..

At least 28 die in Balochistan's Washuk bus accident

4 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 29 May 2024

6 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 29 May 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 29 May 2024

6 hours ago
 NAB raids Malik Riaz's Bahria Town Rawalpindi offi ..

NAB raids Malik Riaz's Bahria Town Rawalpindi office

15 hours ago
‘Govt can boost revenues by 40 billion with opti ..

‘Govt can boost revenues by 40 billion with optimized Tobacco Taxation’

20 hours ago
 Nawaz Sharif says they are of May 28, and not of M ..

Nawaz Sharif says they are of May 28, and not of May 9

22 hours ago
 Nawaz Sharif again elected unopposed as PML-N pres ..

Nawaz Sharif again elected unopposed as PML-N president

24 hours ago
 New complaint lodged against Imran Khan over alleg ..

New complaint lodged against Imran Khan over alleged ‘hateful narrative’ aga ..

24 hours ago
 NAB law of 40-day physical remand be withdrawn, sa ..

NAB law of 40-day physical remand be withdrawn, says Khawaja Saad

1 day ago
 Experience Innovation at Its Best — vivo V30e 5G ..

Experience Innovation at Its Best — vivo V30e 5G Now Available in Pakistan

1 day ago

More Stories From Pakistan