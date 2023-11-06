ANF recovers 1788 kg drugs

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Nov, 2023) Anti-Narcotics Force (ANF) while conducting a major operation against drug smugglers in Gwadar managed to recover over 1788 kg of drugs, said an ANF Headquarters spokesman here on Monday.

He informed that a key member of the drug smuggling gang had concealed a huge quantity of drugs in various places.

ANF personnel conducted an operation and recovered 1788 kg of drugs including 1740 kg of hashish, 28 kg of Ice drug and 20 kg of morphine.

The recovered drugs were manufactured in Afghanistan and brought in Gwadar to smuggle abroad.

Some of the drugs were recovered from a hut made of wood and leaves while the rest of the drugs were recovered from tunnels dug into the hills.

The spokesman informed that after the recovery, the drug storage places were burnt.

A case has been registered against the accused under the Anti-Narcotics Act and further investigation is under process.