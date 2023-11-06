Open Menu

ANF Recovers 1788 Kg Drugs

Sumaira FH Published November 06, 2023 | 01:10 PM

ANF recovers 1788 kg drugs

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Nov, 2023) Anti-Narcotics Force (ANF) while conducting a major operation against drug smugglers in Gwadar managed to recover over 1788 kg of drugs, said an ANF Headquarters spokesman here on Monday.

He informed that a key member of the drug smuggling gang had concealed a huge quantity of drugs in various places.

ANF personnel conducted an operation and recovered 1788 kg of drugs including 1740 kg of hashish, 28 kg of Ice drug and 20 kg of morphine.

The recovered drugs were manufactured in Afghanistan and brought in Gwadar to smuggle abroad.

Some of the drugs were recovered from a hut made of wood and leaves while the rest of the drugs were recovered from tunnels dug into the hills.

The spokesman informed that after the recovery, the drug storage places were burnt.

A case has been registered against the accused under the Anti-Narcotics Act and further investigation is under process.

Related Topics

Afghanistan Drugs Gwadar From

Recent Stories

A new era for the NRMA Insurance ‘West Test’

A new era for the NRMA Insurance ‘West Test’

30 minutes ago
 Cricket World Cup 2023 Match 38 Bangladesh Vs. Sri ..

Cricket World Cup 2023 Match 38 Bangladesh Vs. Sri Lanka, Live Score, History, W ..

1 hour ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 6 November 2023

4 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 06 November 2023

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 06 November 2023

4 hours ago
 Cricket World Cup 2023 Match 37 India Vs. South Af ..

Cricket World Cup 2023 Match 37 India Vs. South Africa, Live Score, History, Who ..

1 day ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 5 November 2023

1 day ago
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 05 November 2023

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 05 November 2023

1 day ago
 COP28 President-Designate welcomes Transitional Co ..

COP28 President-Designate welcomes Transitional Committee agreement to operation ..

1 day ago
 SC issues written order about NAB law case

SC issues written order about NAB law case

2 days ago
 Air Chief visits PAF Base Mianwali, lauds security ..

Air Chief visits PAF Base Mianwali, lauds security personnel for foiling terrori ..

2 days ago
 Football: English Premier League results -- 1st up ..

Football: English Premier League results -- 1st update

2 days ago
 Football: English Championship results

Football: English Championship results

2 days ago

More Stories From Pakistan