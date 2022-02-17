UrduPoint.com

ANF Recovers 18 Kg Drugs; Destroys Poppy Crop On 35 Acres

Umer Jamshaid Published February 17, 2022 | 08:18 PM

Anti-Narcotics Force (ANF) on Thursday recovered 18 kg drugs and destroyed poppy crop cultivated at nearly 35 acres land

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Feb, 2022 ) :Anti-Narcotics Force (ANF) on Thursday recovered 18 kg drugs and destroyed poppy crop cultivated at nearly 35 acres land.

According to an ANF Headquarters spokesman, ANF Peshawar intercepted a Honda car bearing registration number AGB-051 near Motorway Toll Plaza Peshawar and recovered 18 kg drugs including 15 kg hashish and three kg opium besides arresting two accused namely Rafi Ullah and Mursaleen.

The recovered narcotics were being smuggled from Peshawar to Lahore.

Meanwhile, ANF team along with Shahbaz Rangers, Local police and district administration conducted two operations in Qambar Shahdadkot in Sindh and destroyed poppy crop cultivated on nearly 35 acres land.

Police registered separate cases against all the accused while further investigation was underway.

