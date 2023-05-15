ANF recovers 18,257,700 intoxicated tablets

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th May, 2023 ) :Anti-Narcotics Force (ANF) in an operation seized 18,257,700 intoxicated tablets from a container booked for Lagos, Nigeria, said an ANF Headquarters spokesman here on Monday.

He informed that acting on a tip-off, ANF conducted an operation at South Asia Pakistan Terminal and foiled a bid to smuggle a huge quantity of intoxicated tablets to Lagos, Nigeria.

During a search of a container, 18,257,700 intoxicated tablets were recovered from the container.

After a preliminary investigation, an accused resident of Lyari was also rounded up.

The spokesman informed that ANF after registration of a case had started investigation to net other accused involved in the smuggling of intoxicated tablets.