ANF Recovers 185 Kg Drugs In 8 Operations
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published March 04, 2025 | 06:20 PM
RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Mar, 2025) Anti-Narcotics Force (ANF) while conducting 8 operations managed to recovered 185 kg drugs worth Rs 24 million and arrested 15 suspects, said an ANF Headquarters spokesman on Tuesday.
He informed that 5.5 kg heroin and 1.5 kg ice were recovered from a Suzuki pickup intercepted near Motorway Toll Plaza, Islamabad while 2 suspects were arrested during the operation.
In another operation near Motorway Toll Plaza, 2.4 kg opium and 2.4 kg hashish were recovered from a vehicle and 2 suspects were arrested.
8.4 kg hashish was recovered from a car near Motorway Toll Plaza, Islamabad and 2 drug dealers were arrested during the operation.
In 4th operation, 2.
4 kg hashish was recovered from a suspect going on a motorcycle on Sialkot Pasrur Road.
248 grams heroin was recovered from the bag of a passenger leaving for Bahrain at Jinnah International Airport, Karachi.
During a raid in Machar Colony, Karachi, 132 kg hashish and 400 grams ice were recovered from a house and 3 suspects were arrested.
In 7th operation, 12 kg hashish was recovered from a car checked near a hospital in Sukkur and 2 drug dealers were arrested.
18 kg hashish was recovered from two drug smugglers going on a motorcycle in Sukkur city.
Cases have been registered against the arrested suspects under the Narcotics Control Act and further investigations are under process.
