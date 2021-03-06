UrduPoint.com
ANF Recovers 18kg Hashish, Four Drug Dealers Arrested

Sat 06th March 2021 | 07:40 PM

ANF recovers 18kg Hashish, four drug dealers arrested

KHANEWAL, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Mar, 2021 ) :Anti Narcotics Force (ANF) arrested four notorious drug dealers and recovered over 18 kg Hashish from their possession here on Saturday.

Working on a tip off, the ANF Multan team conducted raid at the residence of notorious drug dealer Malik Imtiaz Hussain resident of Kacha Khue of district Khanewal.

The drug dealer alongwith his three accomplices Malik Sajjad, Malik Faisal and Muhammad Imran were going for delivery of drugs to their customers of other city by a car number LE/454.

The ANF team arrested all of them and recovered over 18 kg Hashish from the car.

Case has been registered against the drug dealers and further investigations were underway from them.

More Stories From Pakistan

