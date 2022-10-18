ANF recovers 19 kg narcotics; arrests four

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Oct, 2022 ) :The Anti-Narcotics Force (ANF) during raids in different areas recovered around 19 kg of narcotics and arrested four drug smugglers.

According to the ANF spokesman, a raid was conducted in Sector F-7 of Islamabad, during which the ANF team recovered 300 ecstasy tablets from the possession of an accused, resident of Qilla Saifullah.

In another raid, ANF and FC conducted a raid and recovered over 14 kg hashish from the secret cavities of a Toyota vehicle and arrested an accused, resident of Khyber Agency.

In the third operation conducted in Mianwali, the ANF seized 3.6 kg hashish and 1.15 kg opium besides arresting two accused.

Separate cases have been registered against the accused, he said, and informed that raids were being conducted to net their accomplices.