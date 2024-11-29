ANF Recovers 197 Kg Drugs In 4 Operations
Muhammad Irfan Published November 29, 2024 | 01:10 PM
RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Nov, 2024) Anti-Narcotics Force (ANF) while conducting four operations managed to recover 197 kg drugs worth over Rs 14.4 million and arrested five suspects, said an ANF Headquarters spokesman on Friday.
He informed that 49 heroin-filled capsules were recovered from the stomach of a Saudi Arabia-bound passenger at Islamabad International Airport.
32 grams weed was recovered from a parcel sent from the UK at a courier office in Chaklala, Rawalpindi.
20 kg hashish was recovered from a vehicle intercepted on Kuchlak Road in Quetta and four suspects were arrested.
176.4 kg hashish hidden for smuggling was recovered from a house located in Saranan area in Pishin.
Cases have been registered against the arrested suspects under the Narcotics Control Act and further investigations are under process.
