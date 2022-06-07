ANF recovers 198 kg narcotics; arrests three

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Jun, 2022 ) :Anti-Narcotics Force (ANF) while conducting two operations in different areas managed to recover 78 kilogram charras besides netting three accused.

According to an ANF Headquarters spokesman, ANF Rawalpindi and ANF Intelligence in a joint operation conducted on a tip-off near Kallar Kahar Interchange, Chakwal intercepted a Hino Truck and recovered 78 kg charras from its secret cavities.

ANF also arrested the truck driver namely Abdul Mateen resident of Qilla Abdullah.

In another operation, ANF Intelligence and ANF Peshawar raided near Shoba Bazaar, Peshawar and recovered 120 kg narcotics including 108 kilogram charras and 12 kg opium which were tactfully concealed in secret cavities of two vehicles.

The two accused namely Zaheer Hussain Shah, resident of Islamabad and Saeed Afsar, resident of Attock were also rounded up.

Separate cases have been registered against the accused while further investigations were under process.