ANF recovers 2 kg charras; arrests 3

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Mar, 2022 ) :Anti Narcotics Force (ANF) on Friday recovered two kg charras and arrested three accused.

ANF acting on a tip-off conducted a raid near 'Al-Baroni' College in Pind Dadan Khan area and recovered two kg charras from a car, said a spokesman of ANF Headquarters.

The arrested accused included Qaiser Ali and Muhammad Nazir, residents of Chakwal while the third one was Muhammad Wahad resident of Jhelum.

ANF registered a case and started investigation.