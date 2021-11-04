ANF recovers 2 kg Ice; arrests three including a woman

(@FahadShabbir)

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Nov, 2021 ) :Anti Narcotics Force (ANF) in its ongoing drive against smugglers and drug peddlers conducted a raid and recovered 2 kg Ice/Methamphetamine and arrested three including a woman.

According to an ANF spokesman, ANF Regional Directorate North carried out an intelligence based operation near Ayub Park here to apprehend culprits involved in drug trafficking.

The ANF team intercepted a Suzuki Ravi vehicle bearing registration TW-006 and recovered 2 kg Ice besides netting three accused including a woman with her daughter.

A criminal case has been registered against the culprits at respective ANF Police Station under CNS Act 1997, while further investigation is underway.