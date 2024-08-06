ANF recovers 204 kg drugs in seven operations

(@FahadShabbir)

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Aug, 2024) Anti-Narcotics Force (ANF) while conducting seven operations across the country managed to recover 204 kg drugs and arrested six accused, said an ANF Headquarters spokesman here on Tuesday.

He informed that 2.8 kg heroin was recovered from a parcel booked for London at a courier office in Karachi.

980 grams ice was recovered from a passenger going to Bahrain at Peshawar Airport.

88.8 kg hashish and 31.2 kg opium were recovered from a vehicle intercepted near Kot Abdul Malik Toll Plaza Lahore and an accused was arrested during the operation.

72 kg hashish was recovered from a vehicle checked near Ravi Toll Plaza Lahore and an accused was arrested.

Three kg opium, five kg hashish and 300 grams ice were recovered in three operations conducted on M-1 Motorway Islamabad and three accused were arrested.

Cases under the Anti-Narcotics Act have been registered against the arrested accused and further investigations are under process.