ANF Recovers 204 Kg Drugs In Seven Operations
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published August 06, 2024 | 12:50 PM
RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Aug, 2024) Anti-Narcotics Force (ANF) while conducting seven operations across the country managed to recover 204 kg drugs and arrested six accused, said an ANF Headquarters spokesman here on Tuesday.
He informed that 2.8 kg heroin was recovered from a parcel booked for London at a courier office in Karachi.
980 grams ice was recovered from a passenger going to Bahrain at Peshawar Airport.
88.8 kg hashish and 31.2 kg opium were recovered from a vehicle intercepted near Kot Abdul Malik Toll Plaza Lahore and an accused was arrested during the operation.
72 kg hashish was recovered from a vehicle checked near Ravi Toll Plaza Lahore and an accused was arrested.
Three kg opium, five kg hashish and 300 grams ice were recovered in three operations conducted on M-1 Motorway Islamabad and three accused were arrested.
Cases under the Anti-Narcotics Act have been registered against the arrested accused and further investigations are under process.
Recent Stories
PTI challenges Election Act Amendment Bill before SC
LHC seeks reply on plea seeking recovery of missing journalist from Sambrial
Pakistan announces 17-member squad for Test series against Bangladesh
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 7 August 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 07 August 2024
DPM Dar pays respects at Roza-e-Rasool (SAW)
Kamala Harris picks Tim Walz, a State Governor, for VP
Indonesian forces retrieve New Zealand pilot's body in Papua
Kundi pays tribute to Nazir Hussain Dhoki
LHC stops shifting of neurosurgery, orthopaedic services to Nishtar-II
MOFA issues travel advisory for Pakistan nationals in Lebanon
PEC Election 2024-2027: PEF Candidate Engr. Dr. Khawaja Riffat Hassan Promises T ..
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Alhamra achieves milestone with international exhibition in Qatar38 seconds ago
-
PM kicks off monsoon tree plantation drive11 minutes ago
-
Two children drown in rain drains30 minutes ago
-
Mohsin Naqvi approves grant of 200-acres for Zoo, Safari park project in Islamabad51 minutes ago
-
Woman electrocuted1 hour ago
-
PTI challenges Election Act Amendment Bill before SC1 hour ago
-
D.C Larkana directors departments to solve BF of employee's cases2 hours ago
-
PFA Sheikhupura cracks down on unhygienic food2 hours ago
-
Police officials appreciated2 hours ago
-
Bilawal briefed on Sukkur's development Projects & dewatering efforts2 hours ago
-
Driver dies after trailer collided with divider2 hours ago
-
LHC seeks reply on plea seeking recovery of missing journalist from Sambrial2 hours ago