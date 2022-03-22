UrduPoint.com

ANF Recovers 205.346 Kg Drugs; Arrests Five Accused Including Two Women

Sumaira FH Published March 22, 2022 | 08:09 PM

Anti-Narcotics Force (ANF) has recovered 205.346 kg drugs besides arresting five accused including two women

According to an ANF Headquarters spokesman, ANF Peshawar acting on a tip-off, intercepted a Toyota Corolla car bearing Reg. No. LE-8705 near Nowshera Cantt and arrested an accused namely Manzoor Khan resident of Distt Khyber.

According to an ANF Headquarters spokesman, ANF Peshawar acting on a tip-off, intercepted a Toyota Corolla car bearing Reg. No. LE-8705 near Nowshera Cantt and arrested an accused namely Manzoor Khan resident of Distt Khyber.

Upon search of the vehicle, 144 kg drugs including 96 kg Hashish and 48 kg Opium which were concealed in different secret cavities of the vehicle were recovered.

In another raid, ANF Quetta and ANF Intelligence arrested two female drug smugglers namely Mehr Mehwish resident of Pishin and Rehana Yasmeen resident of Rahim Yar Khan, members of an inter-provincial drug trafficking gang from a bus near Khanozai area in Pishin district of Balochistan and recovered 39.

600 kg charras.

ANF Rawalpindi and Airport Security Force (ASF) in a joint operation recovered 650 grams heroin at new Islamabad International Airport on Monday night from a passenger namely Zahid Ullah resident of Hangu who was going to Bahrain.

In another operation, ANF and ASF also recovered 2196 grams Ice at Islamabad International Airport on Monday night from the possession of a passenger namely Luqman Khan who was going to Dammam.

Separate cases have been registered against all the accused, while further investigations are in progress.

Related Topics

