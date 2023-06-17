ANF recovers 206 kg drugs in five operations

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Jun, 2023 ) :Anti-Narcotics Force (ANF) in their ongoing operations conducted in different areas of the country managed to recover 206 kg drugs and arrested four accused, said an ANF Headquarters spokesman here on Saturday.

He informed that in an operation, 850 grams Ice drug was recovered from a parcel booked for New Zealand at a private courier service near old Islamabad Airport. Ice drug was concealed in gift packs, balloons, hair clips and hats, he added.

One kg hashish was recovered from the possession of a motorcycle rider intercepted near Faizabad Rawalpindi, he said.

An attempt to smuggle drugs from Quetta to Multan was foiled when ANF recovered 186 kg hashish concealed in secret cavities of a vehicle intercepted near Kan Mehtarzai area of Pishin.

Two accused residents of Okara were arrested during the operation.

In another operation, 10 Kg Hashish concealed in secret cavities of a car was also recovered on Jacobabad Road, Sukkur. An accused, resident of Khairpur, was also arrested, he said and informed that in the fifth operation, nine kg hashish was recovered from a deserted area of Jarobi Zakha Khel in Khyber.

Separate cases have been registered against the accused while further investigations are under process, he added.