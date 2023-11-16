Open Menu

ANF Recovers 207 Kg Drugs In Eight Operations; Arrests Nine

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published November 16, 2023 | 03:10 PM

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Nov, 2023) Anti-Narcotics Force (ANF) while conducting eight operations across the country managed to recover 207 kg drugs and arrested nine accused, said an ANF Headquarters spokesman here on Thursday.

He informed that ANF was making all-out efforts against drug trafficking at national and international level.

In an operation, 122 grams Ice drug concealed in a parcel of spoons booked for US was recovered at a Courier Office in Rawalpindi.

216 grams heroin was recovered at Allama Iqbal International Airport from a parcel being sent to Kuwait.

200 grams weed was recovered at GPO Multan from a parcel sent from America.

100 ecstasy tablets were recovered from two accused going on a motorcycle in Bahria Town Rawalpindi.

On the pointation of the arrested accused, ANF raided on a flat in Sector E-11 and recovered over 3,100 ecstasy tablets. Another accused was arrested during the operation.

19.2 kg hashish was recovered from a car intercepted near Northern Bypass Karachi while an accused was also arrested.

In a joint operation with Motorway Police near Talibwala Toll Plaza, over 7.7 kg heroin was recovered from a vehicle while two suspects were arrested.

In an operation in Pakpatan, over 1 kg Ice drug and 16 intoxicated tablets were recovered from the possession of three accused going on a motorcycle.

Separate cases have been registered against the accused while further investigations are under process.

