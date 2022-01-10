ANF recovers 208.300 kg drugs, arrests one

(@FahadShabbir)

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Jan, 2022 ) :Anti-Narcotics Force (ANF) on Monday recovered 208.300kg drugs and arrested an accused.

According to an ANF Headquarters spokesman, in a joint operation conducted by ANF Peshawar and ANF Intelligence, 183.600 kg charras and 24.

700 kg opium were recovered from secret cavities of a Bedford truck on Pak-Afghan Torkham border.

ANF also arrested an accused namely Muhammad Noor resident of Landi Kotal.

The drugs were being smuggled from Afghanistan to Pakistan via Torkham.

A case has been registered against the accused under the Anti-Narcotics Act while further investigation is underway.