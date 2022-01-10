UrduPoint.com

ANF Recovers 208.300 Kg Drugs, Arrests One

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published January 10, 2022 | 11:40 AM

ANF recovers 208.300 kg drugs, arrests one

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Jan, 2022 ) :Anti-Narcotics Force (ANF) on Monday recovered 208.300kg drugs and arrested an accused.

According to an ANF Headquarters spokesman, in a joint operation conducted by ANF Peshawar and ANF Intelligence, 183.600 kg charras and 24.

700 kg opium were recovered from secret cavities of a Bedford truck on Pak-Afghan Torkham border.

ANF also arrested an accused namely Muhammad Noor resident of Landi Kotal.

The drugs were being smuggled from Afghanistan to Pakistan via Torkham.

A case has been registered against the accused under the Anti-Narcotics Act while further investigation is underway.

Related Topics

Pakistan Afghanistan Peshawar Drugs Landi Kotal Border From

Recent Stories

IMF agrees to reschedule meeting for approval exte ..

IMF agrees to reschedule meeting for approval extended fund facility

8 minutes ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 10 January 2022

2 hours ago
 Gold Rate in Pakistan Today 10th January 2022

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today 10th January 2022

4 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 9 January 2022

1 day ago
 Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 9th January 2022

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 9th January 2022

1 day ago
 US Not Planning to Discuss With Russia Reducing US ..

US Not Planning to Discuss With Russia Reducing US Presence in Europe - White Ho ..

1 day ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.