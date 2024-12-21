ANF recovers 2089 kg drugs in six operations

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Dec, 2024) Anti-Narcotics Force (ANF) while conducting six operations across the country managed to recover 2089 kg drugs worth over Rs 140 million and arrested three suspects, said an ANF Headquarters spokesman here on Saturday.

He informed that 1270 kg hashish was recovered from an uninhabited area of Qilla Abdullah in Balochistan.

In second operation, 800 kg hashish was recovered from a deserted area of Jiwani Gwadar in Balochistan.

10.8 kg hashish was recovered from a parcel sent to Rahim Yar Khan through courier office in Peshawar.

6 kg hashish hidden in a vehicle near M-1 Islamabad was recovered and an accused was arrested during the operation.

In 5th operation, 2.4 kg hashish was recovered from the possession of an accused rounded up near Sher Shah Toll Plaza, Multan.

In 6th operation, 370 grams hashish was recovered from accused arrested near Pindi Road, Kohat.

Cases have been registered against arrested accused under Narcotics Control Act and further investigations are under process.