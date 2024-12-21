ANF Recovers 2089 Kg Drugs In Six Operations
Umer Jamshaid Published December 21, 2024 | 01:30 PM
RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Dec, 2024) Anti-Narcotics Force (ANF) while conducting six operations across the country managed to recover 2089 kg drugs worth over Rs 140 million and arrested three suspects, said an ANF Headquarters spokesman here on Saturday.
He informed that 1270 kg hashish was recovered from an uninhabited area of Qilla Abdullah in Balochistan.
In second operation, 800 kg hashish was recovered from a deserted area of Jiwani Gwadar in Balochistan.
10.8 kg hashish was recovered from a parcel sent to Rahim Yar Khan through courier office in Peshawar.
6 kg hashish hidden in a vehicle near M-1 Islamabad was recovered and an accused was arrested during the operation.
In 5th operation, 2.4 kg hashish was recovered from the possession of an accused rounded up near Sher Shah Toll Plaza, Multan.
In 6th operation, 370 grams hashish was recovered from accused arrested near Pindi Road, Kohat.
Cases have been registered against arrested accused under Narcotics Control Act and further investigations are under process.
Recent Stories
25 individuals convicted by military courts in connection with May 9 riots: ISPR
DEWA scores 100% in International Digital Customer Experience Standard
Driver kills at least two after ramming into crowd at German Christmas market
ATC grants interim bail to Bushra Bibi in 32 cases
Shaheens all set to clean sweep South African team in final ODI today
Three UAE aid convoys arrive in Gaza Strip this week
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 21 December 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 21 December 2024
Sweden's funding cut to UNRWA deepens Gaza's suffering: UNRWA
Over two million people remain trapped in Gaza: UN agencies
UAE leaders congratulate King of Bahrain on first anniversary of accession to th ..
UAE President confers Zayed the Second Medal on Minister of Transport of South A ..
More Stories From Pakistan
-
ANF recovers 2089 kg drugs in six operations1 minute ago
-
Hari Welfare association organize youth Dialogue1 minute ago
-
IRI holds seminar on current state of teaching, research in Islamic Studies1 minute ago
-
RTO conducts raids to check issuance of PoS receipts at business outlets1 minute ago
-
NDF, CNBA organize dialogue on Health, Education Budget Allocation in Pakistan21 minutes ago
-
25 individuals convicted by military courts in connection with May 9 riots: ISPR36 minutes ago
-
Country moving ahead under PML-N leadership, leaving PTI's hate narrative behind: Daniyal Chaudhry1 hour ago
-
Cold weather forecast for Sindh1 hour ago
-
Commissioner chairs meeting regarding beautification of Nawab Shah city1 hour ago
-
Govt committed to resolve opposition issues through constructive dialogue: Aqeel Malik2 hours ago
-
ATC grants interim bail to Bushra Bibi in 32 cases2 hours ago
-
Expert advises to take precautionary measures to avoid viral infections this winter3 hours ago