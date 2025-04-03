Open Menu

ANF Recovers 209 Kg Drugs In 7 Operations

Sumaira FH Published April 03, 2025 | 01:00 PM

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Apr, 2025) Anti-Narcotics Force (ANF), conducting seven operations across the country, recovered as many as 209 kg drugs worth more than Rs 87.2 million and arrested three suspects, said an ANF Headquarters spokesman on Thursday.

He informed that around 167 kilograms of Ice was recovered from spice packets in a shipment being sent to Dubai from the Karachi port.

In another action, 4.6 kg of Ice captivated in five books was recovered from a parcel being sent to Australia from a courier service office in Quetta.

One kg of heroin was recovered from a parcel being sent to the UK at a courier service in Rawalpindi.

As many as 1,887 kg of Ice was recovered from hidden parts in the sewing machine of a passenger's luggage going to Jeddah at Peshawar Airport.

In another operation at a courier office in Rawalpindi 996 grams of Ice were recovered hidden in two computers being sent to Doha.

30 kilograms of hashish were recovered from a passenger’s trolley bag near the bus terminal on Multan Road.

The ANF recovered 5 kg of Hashish and 1 kg of Ice from a suspect riding a bus near Jamshoro in Hyderabad.

Cases have been registered against the arrested accused under the Narcotics Control Act, and further investigations are underway.

