ANF Recovers 209 Kg Drugs In 7 Operations
Sumaira FH Published April 03, 2025 | 01:00 PM
RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Apr, 2025) Anti-Narcotics Force (ANF), conducting seven operations across the country, recovered as many as 209 kg drugs worth more than Rs 87.2 million and arrested three suspects, said an ANF Headquarters spokesman on Thursday.
He informed that around 167 kilograms of Ice was recovered from spice packets in a shipment being sent to Dubai from the Karachi port.
In another action, 4.6 kg of Ice captivated in five books was recovered from a parcel being sent to Australia from a courier service office in Quetta.
One kg of heroin was recovered from a parcel being sent to the UK at a courier service in Rawalpindi.
As many as 1,887 kg of Ice was recovered from hidden parts in the sewing machine of a passenger's luggage going to Jeddah at Peshawar Airport.
In another operation at a courier office in Rawalpindi 996 grams of Ice were recovered hidden in two computers being sent to Doha.
30 kilograms of hashish were recovered from a passenger’s trolley bag near the bus terminal on Multan Road.
The ANF recovered 5 kg of Hashish and 1 kg of Ice from a suspect riding a bus near Jamshoro in Hyderabad.
Cases have been registered against the arrested accused under the Narcotics Control Act, and further investigations are underway.
Recent Stories
Tornadoes, heavy rains rip across central, southern US
UN expresses concern over human toll resulting from intensified hostilities in G ..
Korea's foreign reserves rebound from 5-yr low in March
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 3 April 2025
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 03 April 2025
'All lines crossed in Gaza': UNRWA Commissioner-General
Dozens of Palestinian martyred, wounded in Israeli bombing of Gaza Strip
Austria taking preventive measures to counter risk of foot-and-mouth disease
India brands Kasturi Cotton to compete in world markets
Hamdan bin Mohammed visits Reserve Forces Command in Abu Dhabi
Sharjah Ramadan Festival 2025 records AED half billion in sales
UAE President receives phone call from Iranian President to exchange Eid Al-Fitr ..
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Rescue 1122 responds 79 emergencies during Eid6 minutes ago
-
ANF recovers 209 kg drugs in 7 operations6 minutes ago
-
Swat valley attracts massive influx of tourists during Eid16 minutes ago
-
Sahiwal Coal Power Plant hosts Eid ul Fitr celebration16 minutes ago
-
PFA destroys 140 kg unhygienic meat:36 minutes ago
-
IRSA releases 57,300 cusecs water1 hour ago
-
Food allergy awareness crucial for public health, expert says1 hour ago
-
One killed, three hurt in Bahawalnagar motorcyclists' collision2 hours ago
-
Van-Motorcycle collision in Kashmore leaves 1 dead2 hours ago
-
Pedestrian died in road accident3 hours ago
-
Military occupation takes toll as IIOJK registers 13,000 cancer cases annually3 hours ago
-
Pakistan's first humanitarian aid consignment for earthquake affectees handed over at Yangon, Myanma ..12 hours ago