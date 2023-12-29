ANF recovers 209 kg drugs in seven operations; arrests seven

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Dec, 2023) Anti-Narcotics Force (ANF) while conducting seven operations across the country managed to recover over 209 kg drugs and arrested seven accused, said an ANF Headquarters spokesman here on Friday.

He informed that 1.760 kg Ice was recovered from a parcel booked for Dubai at a courier office in Rawalpindi.

1.2 kg hashish was recovered from a Doha-bound passenger going on Flight No. QR-633 at Islamabad Airport.

115 grams Ice was recovered from a passenger’s luggage at Allama Iqbal International Airport.

The accused was leaving for Sharjah by flight number PA-412.

121 kg heroin and 75 kg morphine were recovered from Bostan area of Pishin.

A total of 4 kg hashish was recovered from two suspects in Peshawar while 4 kg hashish was also recovered from two suspects near Customs Chowk Peshawar.

2 kg hashish was recovered from an accused arrested near board Bazar Peshawar.

Cases under the Anti-Narcotics Act have been registered against the arrested accused while further investigations are under process.