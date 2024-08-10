ANF recovers 21 kg drugs in two operations

(@FahadShabbir)

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Aug, 2024) Anti-Narcotics Force (ANF) while conducting two operations managed to recover 21 kg drugs, said an ANF Headquarters spokesman here on Saturday.

He informed that 1.1 kg ice was recovered from a parcel booked for New Zealand at a courier office in Rawalpindi.

In another operation, 20 kg opium was recovered from a vehicle intercepted in the Nokundi Chagai area.

Investigations are under process to register cases against the accused, he added.